UP Cabinet Greenlights Seed Park Revolution and Felicitates PM for Operation Sindoor
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet passed a resolution applauding PM Narendra Modi and the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor. Seed parks were also approved to enhance agriculture. Additionally, Utsav Bhawans and revised salaries for aviation staff were sanctioned. These initiatives aim to bolster security, agricultural self-reliance, community amenities, and employee satisfaction.
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has passed a resolution offering congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army for the adept execution of Operation Sindoor. Launched on May 7, the operation marked a decisive retaliation against nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir following a terror attack in Pahalgam.
In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet also greenlit the development of five state-of-the-art seed parks, heralding a new era of agricultural self-reliance. The parks, with an investment of Rs 266.70 crore, are set to advance seed production and research. These initiatives are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.
Moreover, the cabinet approved the construction of Panchayat Utsav Bhawans to improve community amenities, alongside revised remuneration packages for DGCA's contractual staff. This multifaceted approach highlights the government's focus on bolstering security, self-reliance in agriculture, and improving community and employee welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
