D Y Chandrachud's Landmark Move to NLU: A New Era for Indian Legal Academia
Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has been appointed as a Distinguished Professor at National Law University, Delhi. This partnership is set to innovate Indian legal education with the establishment of a Centre for Constitutional Studies, fostering advanced research and enhancing academic inquiry.
Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has joined National Law University (NLU), Delhi, as a Distinguished Professor. This appointment, announced by NLU on Thursday, heralds a transformative chapter in Indian legal education.
NLU Delhi expressed honor at this association, emphasizing Justice Chandrachud's progressive influence in mentoring upcoming legal professionals. Vice-Chancellor G S Bajpai highlighted this as a pivotal moment, with plans to establish a Centre for Constitutional Studies under Chandrachud's guidance.
NLU Delhi will also start the 'In the Spirit of Justice: The DYC Distinguished Lecture Series' to explore contemporary legal issues inspired by Chandrachud's jurisprudence. His tenure in the Supreme Court was marked by landmark rulings, reflecting his dynamic judicial approach.
