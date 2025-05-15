Left Menu

D Y Chandrachud's Landmark Move to NLU: A New Era for Indian Legal Academia

Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has been appointed as a Distinguished Professor at National Law University, Delhi. This partnership is set to innovate Indian legal education with the establishment of a Centre for Constitutional Studies, fostering advanced research and enhancing academic inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:25 IST
Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has joined National Law University (NLU), Delhi, as a Distinguished Professor. This appointment, announced by NLU on Thursday, heralds a transformative chapter in Indian legal education.

NLU Delhi expressed honor at this association, emphasizing Justice Chandrachud's progressive influence in mentoring upcoming legal professionals. Vice-Chancellor G S Bajpai highlighted this as a pivotal moment, with plans to establish a Centre for Constitutional Studies under Chandrachud's guidance.

NLU Delhi will also start the 'In the Spirit of Justice: The DYC Distinguished Lecture Series' to explore contemporary legal issues inspired by Chandrachud's jurisprudence. His tenure in the Supreme Court was marked by landmark rulings, reflecting his dynamic judicial approach.

