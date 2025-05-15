D Y Chandrachud's Landmark Move to NLU: A New Era for Indian Legal Academia

Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has joined National Law University (NLU), Delhi, as a Distinguished Professor. This appointment, announced by NLU on Thursday, heralds a transformative chapter in Indian legal education.

NLU Delhi expressed honor at this association, emphasizing Justice Chandrachud's progressive influence in mentoring upcoming legal professionals. Vice-Chancellor G S Bajpai highlighted this as a pivotal moment, with plans to establish a Centre for Constitutional Studies under Chandrachud's guidance.

NLU Delhi will also start the 'In the Spirit of Justice: The DYC Distinguished Lecture Series' to explore contemporary legal issues inspired by Chandrachud's jurisprudence. His tenure in the Supreme Court was marked by landmark rulings, reflecting his dynamic judicial approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)