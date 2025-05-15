Left Menu

Forest Fiasco: Telangana's Green Controversy Fuels Legal Challenge

The Telangana government faces harsh admonishments from the Supreme Court over environmental misdeeds linked to CM Revanth Reddy. Allegations of corruption and environmental negligence have ignited protests, demanding restoration of Kancha Gachibowli's forests. The Congress party intervened post student and civil society agitations, seeking an amicable resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:14 IST
Forest Fiasco: Telangana's Green Controversy Fuels Legal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to Telangana government officials, resulting from alleged misdeeds by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, according to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao. The apex court's concerns centered around the pre-planned deforestation near the University of Hyderabad, demanding restoration or legal consequences.

Rama Rao accused the government of corruption, highlighting a Rs 10,000 crore scam involving the sale of land. He claimed the administration used tactical measures to circumvent environmental laws, endangering local ecosystems and calling for accountability. The restoration of Kancha Gachibowli's forests remains critical, he emphasized.

In response, senior Congress leader Madhu Yashki stated the party's leadership is taking serious note of the developments. After significant protests, Congress has tasked Meenakshi Natarajan to mediate talks between the parties involved, aiming for a resolution that includes withdrawing legal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025