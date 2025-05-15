Forest Fiasco: Telangana's Green Controversy Fuels Legal Challenge
The Telangana government faces harsh admonishments from the Supreme Court over environmental misdeeds linked to CM Revanth Reddy. Allegations of corruption and environmental negligence have ignited protests, demanding restoration of Kancha Gachibowli's forests. The Congress party intervened post student and civil society agitations, seeking an amicable resolution.
The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to Telangana government officials, resulting from alleged misdeeds by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, according to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao. The apex court's concerns centered around the pre-planned deforestation near the University of Hyderabad, demanding restoration or legal consequences.
Rama Rao accused the government of corruption, highlighting a Rs 10,000 crore scam involving the sale of land. He claimed the administration used tactical measures to circumvent environmental laws, endangering local ecosystems and calling for accountability. The restoration of Kancha Gachibowli's forests remains critical, he emphasized.
In response, senior Congress leader Madhu Yashki stated the party's leadership is taking serious note of the developments. After significant protests, Congress has tasked Meenakshi Natarajan to mediate talks between the parties involved, aiming for a resolution that includes withdrawing legal cases.
