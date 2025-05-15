Left Menu

Justice Sought: CCTV Footage Could Unveil Truth Behind Vadakadu Attack

The Madras High Court demands CCTV footage related to attacks on Scheduled Caste members in Tamil Nadu's Vadakadu village. Criticizing district officials for inaction, the court urges swift measures. A petition underscores inadequate arrests and calls for justice, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding worship rights at the local temple.

  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has taken a firm stance in pursuing justice for Scheduled Caste members attacked in Tamil Nadu's Vadakadu village, instructing officials to produce CCTV footage and evidence of the incident.

Criticism was leveled at senior district officials for neglecting to promptly visit the scene. The court emphasized that justice should not hinge solely on filed complaints and suggested that the truth might have emerged had the collector conducted a covert investigation. Consequently, a directive was given to submit CCTV footage from May 4 to 7.

The directive follows a petition by S Shanmugam, highlighting the need for an inquiry into the Vadakadu clash and ensuring temple worship rights for the SC community. He called for justice using CCTV evidence and sought compensation for victims under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. Officials revealed relief measures, including financial aid and new housing for affected families, while confirming that people of all communities can now worship at the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

