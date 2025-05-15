Left Menu

Court Allows Polygraph Tests for Ex-PM Imran Khan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has approved polygraph and photogrammetric tests for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 violence cases. These tests are to be conducted within 12 days at Adiala Jail, where Khan is currently incarcerated.

Court Allows Polygraph Tests for Ex-PM Imran Khan
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has granted permission for police to carry out polygraph and photogrammetric tests on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in cases related to the violent events of May 9. The decision was announced Thursday by a court official.

The court's approval allows these tests to be conducted within 12 days at Adiala Jail, where Khan is currently imprisoned. The tests are part of the investigation into 12 terrorism-related cases linked to protests that erupted after Khan's arrest by paramilitary forces.

Special Prosecutor Rana Aazar justified the tests by stating they meet investigative requirements initiated by the Supreme Court. In contrast, Khan's lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, opposed the tests, noting the long delay since the incidents and highlighting that Khan had already recorded statements deemed lawful by the Lahore High Court.

