Ukraine is taking a serious approach to upcoming discussions with Russia in Istanbul, as indicated by the high-level composition of its delegation. The talks will be led by the nation's defense minister, highlighting the importance Ukraine places on these negotiations.

This delegation will further be fortified by the presence of deputy heads from Ukraine's intelligence services and the deputy chief of the military's general staff. These inclusions point to a strategic blend of defense and intelligence in Ukraine's negotiation tactics.

The deputy foreign minister will also play a key role during the Istanbul discussions, as a presidential decree released online on Thursday explained. This signals Ukraine's commitment to a balanced and comprehensive diplomatic effort.

