High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Gears Up for Istanbul Talks

Ukraine's delegation for the forthcoming Istanbul talks with Russia will be spearheaded by the defense minister. The team will also include top military and foreign ministry officials, underscoring the gravity of the discussions as confirmed by a recent presidential decree.

Updated: 15-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:51 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is taking a serious approach to upcoming discussions with Russia in Istanbul, as indicated by the high-level composition of its delegation. The talks will be led by the nation's defense minister, highlighting the importance Ukraine places on these negotiations.

This delegation will further be fortified by the presence of deputy heads from Ukraine's intelligence services and the deputy chief of the military's general staff. These inclusions point to a strategic blend of defense and intelligence in Ukraine's negotiation tactics.

The deputy foreign minister will also play a key role during the Istanbul discussions, as a presidential decree released online on Thursday explained. This signals Ukraine's commitment to a balanced and comprehensive diplomatic effort.

