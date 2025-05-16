Timely Rescue Halts Child Marriage in Jammu and Kashmir
In a swift operation, police and a district task force rescued a 14-year-old girl from a child marriage in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The intervention followed a tip-off to the child helpline. An FIR will be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
A 14-year-old girl was rescued from a child marriage by police and the district task force in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials announced on Thursday.
The operation at Pattangarh Latti ensued after a tip-off was received at the child helpline, revealing the marriage had taken place against previous advisories from Udhampur Police.
Declared as a 'child in need of care and protection' by the Child Welfare Committee, the girl now resides at a child care home. Authorities plan to file an FIR against those involved under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
