Timely Rescue Halts Child Marriage in Jammu and Kashmir

A 14-year-old girl was rescued from a child marriage by police and the district task force in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials announced on Thursday.

The operation at Pattangarh Latti ensued after a tip-off was received at the child helpline, revealing the marriage had taken place against previous advisories from Udhampur Police.

Declared as a 'child in need of care and protection' by the Child Welfare Committee, the girl now resides at a child care home. Authorities plan to file an FIR against those involved under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)