Timely Rescue Halts Child Marriage in Jammu and Kashmir

In a swift operation, police and a district task force rescued a 14-year-old girl from a child marriage in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The intervention followed a tip-off to the child helpline. An FIR will be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was rescued from a child marriage by police and the district task force in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials announced on Thursday.

The operation at Pattangarh Latti ensued after a tip-off was received at the child helpline, revealing the marriage had taken place against previous advisories from Udhampur Police.

Declared as a 'child in need of care and protection' by the Child Welfare Committee, the girl now resides at a child care home. Authorities plan to file an FIR against those involved under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)

