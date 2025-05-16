Delhi's Unified Data Hub Revolutionizes Welfare Distribution

The Delhi government has launched an initiative to create a 'Unified Data Hub' aimed at ensuring only genuine beneficiaries receive welfare scheme benefits. Information Technology Department officials reported progress on Thursday, noting the hub will consolidate data from various departments to enhance the integrity and efficiency of the welfare distribution process.

According to senior officials, the data hub will identify and remove ineligible beneficiaries, preventing duplication of services. It will compile personal and household details such as names, income, addresses, and more to help determine eligibility criteria for various welfare schemes.

The initiative will involve collecting comprehensive data from departments including food and civil supplies, Delhi Jal Board, and the revenue department, among others. Once integrated, this unified platform will allow for thorough cross-referencing and verification, facilitating a fairer distribution of aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)