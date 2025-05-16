Arson Charges Filed Against 21-Year-Old for Targeting British PM's Properties
A 21-year-old man faces arson charges for setting fires at two properties and a car connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Roman Lavrynovych allegedly aimed to endanger life. The case is being handled by counterterrorism detectives, with charges authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A 21-year-old man has been charged with three counts of arson for targeting properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, including a car and two homes. The Metropolitan Police identified the suspect as Roman Lavrynovych, who was arrested on Tuesday.
Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, allegedly initiated three separate fires within a week. The incidents include a car fire on May 8, a fire that damaged Starmer's private home, and another outside an apartment building in north London connected to the PM. No injuries were reported.
The investigation, led by counterterrorism officers due to Starmer's involvement, resulted in charges authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division. Starmer condemned the attacks as assaults on democracy, with cross-party support for the leader in the House of Commons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Counterterrorism Arrests Spotlight Iranian Plot in London
India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Attack: A New Dawn in Counterterrorism
Counterterrorism Efforts Foil Alleged Plot in London
Counterterrorism Crackdown: Iranian Nationals Arrested in London
Diplomatic Tensions: India and US Collaborate on Counterterrorism