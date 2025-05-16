Left Menu

Arson Charges Filed Against 21-Year-Old for Targeting British PM's Properties

A 21-year-old man faces arson charges for setting fires at two properties and a car connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Roman Lavrynovych allegedly aimed to endanger life. The case is being handled by counterterrorism detectives, with charges authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:04 IST
Arson Charges Filed Against 21-Year-Old for Targeting British PM's Properties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 21-year-old man has been charged with three counts of arson for targeting properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, including a car and two homes. The Metropolitan Police identified the suspect as Roman Lavrynovych, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, allegedly initiated three separate fires within a week. The incidents include a car fire on May 8, a fire that damaged Starmer's private home, and another outside an apartment building in north London connected to the PM. No injuries were reported.

The investigation, led by counterterrorism officers due to Starmer's involvement, resulted in charges authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division. Starmer condemned the attacks as assaults on democracy, with cross-party support for the leader in the House of Commons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025