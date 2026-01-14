Major Developments in UK Politics and Business

The BBC is seeking to have former U.S. President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit thrown out of a Florida court, claiming the court lacks jurisdiction over the issue. The lawsuit, centered on a Panorama documentary, reportedly does not involve U.S. jurisdiction.

In another significant development, UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to announce a massive £45 billion investment over two decades aimed at upgrading the rail infrastructure in northern England. The ambitious plan includes new lines, stations, and electrified routes to enhance connectivity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to reduce the scale of plans for mandatory digital IDs for workers, allowing alternative forms of identification, amidst a shift towards compulsory digital right-to-work checks. Concurrently, luxury retailer Fortnum & Mason is poised to increase its investment in Europe, banking on a potential boost from improved UK-EU trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)