FBI Restructures: End of Congressional Corruption Squad
The FBI is disbanding a squad focused on investigating fraud and corruption among Congress and federal officials as part of a Washington field office reorganization. This reflects a strategic shift under Director Kash Patel, prioritizing illegal immigration and crime, amidst changes in enforcement policies within the Trump administration.
The FBI is disbanding a specialized unit that probed allegations of fraud and public corruption involving members of Congress and other federal officials, according to informed sources.
This decision is part of a broader reorganization within the FBI's Washington field office. An official noted that, despite the changes, the bureau remains committed to pursuing public corruption investigations. The fate of the officers from the disbanded squad remains uncertain, though the office retains other units targeting public corruption within the District of Columbia and Virginia.
This move aligns with the Trump administration's revamped public corruption enforcement strategy, which includes reducing Justice Department prosecutors' numbers and pausing certain anti-bribery law enforcements. The FBI, under Director Kash Patel, is shifting its focus towards illegal immigration and violent crime, key areas for the administration.
