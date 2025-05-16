Trespassing Charges Dropped: A Setback for Border Control Efforts

A United States judge in New Mexico has dismissed trespassing charges against dozens of migrants caught in a newly established military zone along the U.S.-Mexico border. This decision marks a significant setback for the Trump administration's efforts to impose harsher penalties on illegal border crossings.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Gregory Wormuth dismissed the charges on the grounds that the migrants did not know they had entered a restricted military zone. Assistant Federal Public Defender Amanda Skinner confirmed that the judge found no probable cause in all migrant cases reviewed on Thursday. Despite this, the migrants still face charges for crossing the border illegally.

The New Mexico National Defense Area was set up in April, stretching 180 miles along the border, with U.S. Army troops authorized to detain civilians. Defense attorneys successfully argued that warning signs in the zone were insufficient to alert migrants of any wrongdoing. While some cases ended in dismissals, government officials plan to pursue further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)