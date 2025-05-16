Left Menu

Roberts-Smith Loses Appeal in War Crimes Defamation Case

Australia's war hero Ben Roberts-Smith lost his appeal against a civil court ruling that upheld accusations of unlawful killings in Afghanistan. The court confirmed that he was not defamed by 2018 newspaper articles. Despite no criminal charges, colleagues urge the stripping of his Victoria Cross.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-05-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 08:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's most decorated living war veteran, Ben Roberts-Smith, faced another legal setback on Friday, losing his appeal against a civil court ruling. The ruling had found him responsible for unlawfully killing four Afghans during his service in the war-torn region.

A panel of three federal court judges unanimously dismissed his appeal against the 2023 decision. The earlier judgment by Justice Anthony Besanko asserted that the claims made by 2018 newspaper articles, accusing Roberts-Smith of various war crimes, were substantially true according to civil standards.

While Roberts-Smith, a recipient of the Victoria Cross and Medal for Gallantry, has never faced criminal charges due to the higher standard of proof required, calls are growing louder from his SAS peers to strip him of his prestigious military honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

