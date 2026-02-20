Left Menu

Call to Simplify Language Barriers in GST Appeals

Tax consultants in Madhya Pradesh urge the Centre to remove the need for English translations in GST tribunal appeals, citing undue financial strain on appellants. They have petitioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stressing that most documents are issued in Hindi, making the rule impractical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tax consultant organizations in Madhya Pradesh are calling on the Centre to eliminate the mandate for English translations of documents required for filing appeals in GST cases before the tribunal. They argue that this obligation is placing an unnecessary financial burden on appellants in this primarily Hindi-speaking region.

AK Lakhotia, president of the Madhya Pradesh Tax Law Bar Association, stated Friday that a formal memorandum has been sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking relief from this requirement. He highlighted that the rule demanding English translations stems from the GST Appellate Tribunal's provisions, which impose this language requirement contrary to the Official Languages Act 1963's guidelines for Category A states like Madhya Pradesh.

Lakhotia emphasized that most state GST documents are issued in Hindi, making translations impractical and financially burdensome. The memorandum points out that Article 348 of the Indian Constitution limits English language requirements to the Supreme Court and high courts, not the GST Appellate Tribunal. He expressed hope that allowing Hindi submissions would make the justice system more accessible and inclusive for taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

