US Presses Vietnam on Trade Imbalance Concerns

The United States has expressed significant concern over its trade deficit with Vietnam, labeling it as unsustainable. This issue has come to the forefront as the two nations engage in negotiations regarding tariffs.

In a meeting held on Thursday, Robert Kaproth, the U.S. Treasury's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia, conveyed these concerns to Vietnam's Deputy Finance Minister, Cao Anh Tuan.

During this discussion, Kaproth emphasized the necessity for Vietnam to address issues related to illegal transshipment, origin fraud, and evasion of trade defense measures, a report from the Vietnam News Agency disclosed on Friday.

