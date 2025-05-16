Left Menu

US Presses Vietnam on Trade Imbalance Concerns

The U.S. has flagged its trade deficit with Vietnam as unsustainable, pushing for action on illegal transshipment and origin fraud. Robert Kaproth from the U.S. Treasury discussed these issues with Vietnam's deputy finance minister amid ongoing tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 16-05-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 08:17 IST
US Presses Vietnam on Trade Imbalance Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

The United States has expressed significant concern over its trade deficit with Vietnam, labeling it as unsustainable. This issue has come to the forefront as the two nations engage in negotiations regarding tariffs.

In a meeting held on Thursday, Robert Kaproth, the U.S. Treasury's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia, conveyed these concerns to Vietnam's Deputy Finance Minister, Cao Anh Tuan.

During this discussion, Kaproth emphasized the necessity for Vietnam to address issues related to illegal transshipment, origin fraud, and evasion of trade defense measures, a report from the Vietnam News Agency disclosed on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025