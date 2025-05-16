ED Cracks Down on TASMAC: Fresh Raids in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate ramped up its investigation into the TASMAC-linked money laundering case with new raids conducted in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Officials confirmed that around 10 locations associated with TASMAC officials and agents are under scrutiny, examined under the stringent regulations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This follows initial raids in March, where alleged irregularities, including manipulation in tender processes and unaccounted cash transactions amounting to Rs 1,000 crore via distillery companies, were unearthed.

