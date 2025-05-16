High-Stakes Trade Talks: Vietnam and U.S. Negotiate Tariffs Amidst Growing Deficit Concerns
The United States and Vietnam are holding discussions on tariffs as the U.S. expresses concern over the growing trade deficit. Vietnam aims to address illegal transshipment and trade fraud, while seeking to increase imports of American products. Talks continue as both nations work towards a balanced trade relationship.
The escalating trade tensions between the United States and Vietnam took a significant turn this week as negotiations between the two nations continue to unfold. With the U.S. expressing grave concern over what it terms as an 'unsustainable' trade deficit, talks have intensified.
Vietnam is under pressure to curb illegal transshipments and address various forms of trade fraud, as communicated by U.S. Treasury official Robert Kaproth. In response, Vietnam's deputy finance minister Cao Anh Tuan has sought assistance in importing American high-tech products — a measure to help bridge the trade gap that surpassed $123 billion last year.
Despite the looming threat of steep tariffs, Vietnam is actively working to maintain a balanced trade relationship with the U.S., cutting tariffs on many products headed to American shores. The initial round of negotiations has positioned Vietnam in a noteworthy spot as one of the first countries to engage in such discussions with the U.S. administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
