Justice Served: Dowry Death Case Verdict

A fast track court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced Ankur Jain to 10 years in prison for murdering his wife over dowry demands, a government lawyer announced on Friday.

Additional District Judge Neha Garg found Jain guilty of charges under sections 498A and 304B of the IPC, along with the Dowry Prohibition Act, and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000.

Despite the conviction, the victim's mother-in-law was acquitted because of a lack of evidence supporting her involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)