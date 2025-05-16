Left Menu

Justice Served: Dowry Death Case Verdict

A fast track court sentenced Ankur Jain to 10 years in prison for the dowry-related murder of his wife. The court also fined him Rs 35,000 under the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act. The victim's mother-in-law was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:47 IST
Justice Served: Dowry Death Case Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fast track court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced Ankur Jain to 10 years in prison for murdering his wife over dowry demands, a government lawyer announced on Friday.

Additional District Judge Neha Garg found Jain guilty of charges under sections 498A and 304B of the IPC, along with the Dowry Prohibition Act, and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000.

Despite the conviction, the victim's mother-in-law was acquitted because of a lack of evidence supporting her involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025