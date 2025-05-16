Left Menu

Punjab's War Against Drugs: A Strategic Police Operation

Punjab Police intensify their war against drugs with a statewide operation, targeting bus terminals and conducting raids at 486 locations. The operation, led by DGP Gaurav Yadav and SDGP Arpit Shukla, resulted in 124 drug smugglers' arrests. The campaign aims to eradicate drug menace through enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police intensified their war on drugs with a massive operation conducted at bus terminals statewide. This initiative is part of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, started two-and-a-half months prior, guided by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was held across all 28 police districts on Thursday under the watch of Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla. He directed police commissioners and senior superintendents to ensure substantial police presence, supervised by SP-rank officers. The initiative led to checks on suspicious individuals at bus stands, enhancing the fight against drugs.

Following the operation, Punjab Police arrested 124 alleged drug smugglers across 486 targeted locations, registering 83 FIRs, and seized illegal substances including heroin and opium. The operation, involving over 1,200 officers, forms part of the state's comprehensive strategy that focuses on Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention (EDP) to combat drug menace effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

