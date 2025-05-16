Left Menu

Stalin Seeks State Consensus on Presidential Query to Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addresses concerns regarding President Droupadi Murmu's recent Supreme Court consultation on discretionary timelines for state bills. Stalin aims to unify various state leaders against what he terms as the BJP's 'sinister' use of Presidential authority, promoting an inclusive governance model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandlam | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:42 IST
Stalin Seeks State Consensus on Presidential Query to Supreme Court
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed concerns over President Droupadi Murmu's decision to consult the Supreme Court regarding possible timelines for Presidential discretion in handling state bills.

Stalin announced plans to engage with other state leaders to form a collective stance against the BJP-led government's perceived misuse of executive power.

He reiterated the need for a concerted legal effort to uphold the Constitution while advocating for the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive governance in future electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025