Stalin Seeks State Consensus on Presidential Query to Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed concerns over President Droupadi Murmu's decision to consult the Supreme Court regarding possible timelines for Presidential discretion in handling state bills.

Stalin announced plans to engage with other state leaders to form a collective stance against the BJP-led government's perceived misuse of executive power.

He reiterated the need for a concerted legal effort to uphold the Constitution while advocating for the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive governance in future electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)