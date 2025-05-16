Stalin Seeks State Consensus on Presidential Query to Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addresses concerns regarding President Droupadi Murmu's recent Supreme Court consultation on discretionary timelines for state bills. Stalin aims to unify various state leaders against what he terms as the BJP's 'sinister' use of Presidential authority, promoting an inclusive governance model.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandlam | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed concerns over President Droupadi Murmu's decision to consult the Supreme Court regarding possible timelines for Presidential discretion in handling state bills.
Stalin announced plans to engage with other state leaders to form a collective stance against the BJP-led government's perceived misuse of executive power.
He reiterated the need for a concerted legal effort to uphold the Constitution while advocating for the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive governance in future electoral battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Ruling Pivotal for South Korea's Political Future
Tamil Nadu Leaders Honor Workers on International Workers' Day
Supreme Court Halts Relocation of Hauz Khas Deer Amid Scrutiny
South Korea's Supreme Court Decision Throws Election into Disarray
Supreme Court Stands Firm Against PIL for Judicial Probe in Pahalgam Attack