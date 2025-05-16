Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul: Ukraine Engages Top Allies

Ukrainian officials, including presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, gathered in Istanbul with U.S. and European representatives to discuss ongoing diplomatic relations. The meeting featured U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg and senior aides from France, the UK, and Germany, alongside Ukrainian Foreign and Defence Ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:06 IST
Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul: Ukraine Engages Top Allies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Senior Ukrainian officials convened in Istanbul on Friday for a critical meeting with top Western allies. Representing Ukraine, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak headed discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg and aides to French, British, and German leaders.

The gathering highlighted Ukraine's ongoing diplomatic efforts with its Western partners amidst tense geopolitical circumstances. Steven Mnuchin and senior advisors from the U.S. engaged in dialogue surrounding regional stability.

Ukraine's representation included Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, underscoring the significant weight of these international talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025