Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul: Ukraine Engages Top Allies
Ukrainian officials, including presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, gathered in Istanbul with U.S. and European representatives to discuss ongoing diplomatic relations. The meeting featured U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg and senior aides from France, the UK, and Germany, alongside Ukrainian Foreign and Defence Ministers.
- Country:
- Turkey
Senior Ukrainian officials convened in Istanbul on Friday for a critical meeting with top Western allies. Representing Ukraine, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak headed discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg and aides to French, British, and German leaders.
The gathering highlighted Ukraine's ongoing diplomatic efforts with its Western partners amidst tense geopolitical circumstances. Steven Mnuchin and senior advisors from the U.S. engaged in dialogue surrounding regional stability.
Ukraine's representation included Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, underscoring the significant weight of these international talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Istanbul
- diplomatic
- meeting
- Andriy Yermak
- U.S. envoy
- France
- Britain
- Germany
- Keith Kellogg
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Leap: Rafale Deal With France to Boost Naval Prowess
France Shifts Focus from Terrorism to Organized Crime in Prison Attacks Probe
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in France, Claims First Title Post-Maternity
Justice Minister’s Apology: Unveiling the Chaos at Stade de France
Diplomatic Visit in the Making: Syrian President to Meet Macron in France