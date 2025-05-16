Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul: Ukraine Engages Top Allies

Senior Ukrainian officials convened in Istanbul on Friday for a critical meeting with top Western allies. Representing Ukraine, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak headed discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg and aides to French, British, and German leaders.

The gathering highlighted Ukraine's ongoing diplomatic efforts with its Western partners amidst tense geopolitical circumstances. Steven Mnuchin and senior advisors from the U.S. engaged in dialogue surrounding regional stability.

Ukraine's representation included Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, underscoring the significant weight of these international talks.

