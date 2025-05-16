Left Menu

Justice Bella M Trivedi: A Trailblazer's Journey in the Indian Judiciary

Justice Bela M Trivedi, the eleventh woman to join India's Supreme Court, retired after a distinguished career that included vital judgements on reservations for economically weaker sections and POCSO Act clarifications. Her career spanned from trial courts in Gujarat to the apex court, marking a memorable judicial journey.

Justice Bela M Trivedi, appointed as the eleventh female judge to India's Supreme Court, officially retired after three-and-a-half years on the bench. Her judicial journey began in 1995 in Gujarat, marking a rare progression from trial court judge to the nation's highest court.

Justice Trivedi's tenure was marked by involvement in several landmark rulings. Her notable contributions include participating in a five-judge Constitution bench, which upheld a 10% reservation for economically weaker sections and clarifying the POCSO Act definitions against the 'skin-to-skin contact' judgement by the Bombay High Court.

With roots in Gujarat, she rose through the ranks, serving in both the Gujarat and Rajasthan High Courts, her career punctuated by key decisions impacting Indian jurisprudence. On her exit, she sat on the ceremonial bench with Chief Justice B R Gavai, a traditional honor marking her significant contributions to the judiciary.

