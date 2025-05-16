Security Forces Neutralize Mortar Shell Threat in Jammu
Security forces in Jammu successfully detected and defused a mortar shell fired from Pakistan. The shell was discovered by locals near fields in Bishnah village, prompting them to alert the police. A bomb disposal squad was deployed to safely neutralize the threat.
Security forces in Jammu successfully detected and defused a potentially deadly mortar shell on Friday.
The shell, fired from Pakistan during a recent military standoff, was discovered by villagers near their fields in Bishnah, according to officials.
A prompt response from the police led to the deployment of a bomb disposal squad, which safely neutralized the threat.
