Massive Drug Bust: Indonesia Seizes Nearly Two Tons of Meth and Cocaine

Indonesia's navy has announced the successful seizure of a ship carrying nearly two tons of methamphetamine and cocaine, valued at an estimated $425 million, off the coast of Sumatra. The operation led to the arrest of a Thai national and four Myanmar nationals aboard the vessel.

The Indonesian navy reported that the ship was intercepted after attempting to evade capture by turning off its lights and accelerating in the waters off Tanjung Balai Karimun in the Riau Islands. A spokesperson revealed that approximately 1.2 tons of cocaine and 705 kilograms of methamphetamine were discovered in nearly 100 sacks.

This significant drug seizure is among the largest in Indonesia, a nation known for its stringent anti-drug laws, where trafficking can result in the death penalty. The ship, identified by its Thai flag, has been taken to a navy base, and investigations continue into the origin and planned destination of the narcotics. A 2024 U.N. report on drug trafficking highlighted organized crime's exploitation of weak law enforcement in the region.

