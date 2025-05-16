Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: Indonesia Seizes Nearly Two Tons of Meth and Cocaine

Indonesia's navy captured a vessel carrying close to two tons of methamphetamine and cocaine valued at $425 million off Sumatra. Five crew members from Thailand and Myanmar were arrested. The significant drug haul highlights ongoing regional challenges in combating organized crime and drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:16 IST
Massive Drug Bust: Indonesia Seizes Nearly Two Tons of Meth and Cocaine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's navy has announced the successful seizure of a ship carrying nearly two tons of methamphetamine and cocaine, valued at an estimated $425 million, off the coast of Sumatra. The operation led to the arrest of a Thai national and four Myanmar nationals aboard the vessel.

The Indonesian navy reported that the ship was intercepted after attempting to evade capture by turning off its lights and accelerating in the waters off Tanjung Balai Karimun in the Riau Islands. A spokesperson revealed that approximately 1.2 tons of cocaine and 705 kilograms of methamphetamine were discovered in nearly 100 sacks.

This significant drug seizure is among the largest in Indonesia, a nation known for its stringent anti-drug laws, where trafficking can result in the death penalty. The ship, identified by its Thai flag, has been taken to a navy base, and investigations continue into the origin and planned destination of the narcotics. A 2024 U.N. report on drug trafficking highlighted organized crime's exploitation of weak law enforcement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025