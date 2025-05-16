Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Bail Conditions for MLA Abbas Ansari

The Supreme Court has relaxed bail conditions for MLA Abbas Ansari in a UP Gangsters Act case, allowing him to stay at his Ghazipur home when visiting his Mau constituency. The easing of conditions follows concerns about travel difficulties and previous absences from court appearances. However, political meeting attendance is restricted.

MLA Abbas Ansari
The Supreme Court on Friday eased bail conditions for MLA Abbas Ansari in a case related to the UP Gangsters Act. Ansari is now allowed to stay at his Ghazipur home during visits to his constituency in Mau.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh reviewed a confidential report from the Uttar Pradesh government, resulting in the modification of an earlier order that imposed strict bail conditions on Ansari, the son of the late gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

While Ansari is permitted three nights' stay in his constituency at a stretch, he is prohibited from attending political meetings. This decision follows concerns over Ansari's inability to appear in court in recent months and his legal team's explanation of logistical challenges preventing his court appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

