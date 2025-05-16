Security Tightened: Iraqi Cargo Vessel Crew Denied Disembarkation at Karwar Port

The Iraqi cargo vessel crew was stopped from disembarking at Karnataka's Karwar port due to intensified security protocols, following central government instructions, particularly in light of an incident involving Pakistan.

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, confirmed the Port's decision, stressing the necessity for rigorous inspection of every incoming vessel. The security procedures were prompted by the presence of Pakistani and Syrian crew members.

The vessel, carrying bitumen, contained Indian, Pakistani, and Syrian nationals. Their communication was severely restricted as part of security protocols. Eventually, the vessel was cleared to leave Indian waters but only after all necessary measures were enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)