Left Menu

Security Tightened: Iraqi Cargo Vessel Crew Denied Disembarkation at Karwar Port

The crew of an Iraqi cargo vessel, including Pakistani and Syrian nationals, was denied disembarkation at Karwar port, Karnataka, following heightened security measures as per central government instructions. The crew was confined on board, their communication restricted, and they departed Indian waters after unloading the cargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:30 IST
Security Tightened: Iraqi Cargo Vessel Crew Denied Disembarkation at Karwar Port
cargo vessel Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Iraqi cargo vessel crew was stopped from disembarking at Karnataka's Karwar port due to intensified security protocols, following central government instructions, particularly in light of an incident involving Pakistan.

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, confirmed the Port's decision, stressing the necessity for rigorous inspection of every incoming vessel. The security procedures were prompted by the presence of Pakistani and Syrian crew members.

The vessel, carrying bitumen, contained Indian, Pakistani, and Syrian nationals. Their communication was severely restricted as part of security protocols. Eventually, the vessel was cleared to leave Indian waters but only after all necessary measures were enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025