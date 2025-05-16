Left Menu

Ukrainian Man Faces London Court Over Arson Linked to UK Prime Minister

Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian, appeared in a London court charged with arson following a counter-terrorism probe into fires linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The incidents included fires at two properties and a vehicle associated with Starmer. The case was adjourned to June 6 at London's Old Bailey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:41 IST
Ukrainian Man Faces London Court Over Arson Linked to UK Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Ukrainian man, Roman Lavrynovych, was brought before a London court on charges of arson, stemming from a counter-terrorism investigation focused on fires connected to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The 21-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court facing three counts of arson intended to endanger life, communicating through an interpreter to confirm his identity. Lavrynovych remains in custody pending his next court date on June 6 at the Old Bailey.

The series of incidents that led to these charges began with a fire at a property in Kentish Town, north London, early Monday, followed by a fire in Islington and a vehicle fire, all tied to Starmer. Prosecutors emphasize that these attacks represent a significant threat to democracy and the values upheld by the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025