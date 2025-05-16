Operation Sindoor: A Testament to Strategic Precision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Operation Sindoor as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering leadership, highlighting the operation's success through precise intelligence from various agencies and the formidable strength of the Indian armed forces.

Shah made these remarks at the inauguration of a new multi-agency center in Delhi, aimed at fostering intelligence sharing across different agencies.

Initially established in response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the multi-agency center underlines the government's ongoing commitment to enhancing collaborative effort in law enforcement through timely input exchange among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)