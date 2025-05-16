Left Menu

Outrage as Woman Rescued from Inhumane Treatment

A woman in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was assaulted by her husband, Nitin Singh, and hung upside down. Neighbors intervened, rescuing her. A complaint was filed, resulting in an FIR against Nitin and three others. Social media shared a video of the incident as the investigation continues.

A woman in Bareilly faced a horrific ordeal when her husband allegedly assaulted her and suspended her upside down from their house roof, local police reported on Friday.

The terrifying event unfolded at approximately 10 pm Tuesday, leading to a swift response from neighbors who managed to rescue the victim.

An FIR has been lodged against Nitin Singh and three others following a complaint by the woman's brother. Social media footage of the incident prompted public outrage as authorities pursue further investigation.

