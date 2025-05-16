Outrage as Woman Rescued from Inhumane Treatment

A woman in Bareilly faced a horrific ordeal when her husband allegedly assaulted her and suspended her upside down from their house roof, local police reported on Friday.

The terrifying event unfolded at approximately 10 pm Tuesday, leading to a swift response from neighbors who managed to rescue the victim.

An FIR has been lodged against Nitin Singh and three others following a complaint by the woman's brother. Social media footage of the incident prompted public outrage as authorities pursue further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)