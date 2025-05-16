The Strategic Evolution: Drone Warfare and Space Frontiers in Modern Conflicts

Military conflicts, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, underscore the crucial role of drones in contemporary warfare, alongside space and cyberspace, according to retired Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt, a former Director General of Military Operations.

Lt Gen Bhatt, who played a key role during the Doklam standoff, emphasized in a recent interview the importance of strategic discretion over outright conflict, despite online calls to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. War, he asserted, should only be considered when all other options are exhausted.

Highlighting new-age warfare challenges, Bhatt outlined the strategic implications of drone warfare and evolving space technologies, which are crucial for intelligence and combat operations. He stressed India's need for robust defense preparations to deter adversaries and maintain strategic advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)