Left Menu

The Strategic Evolution: Drone Warfare and Space Frontiers in Modern Conflicts

Retired Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt discusses the evolving landscape of modern warfare, emphasizing the significance of drones, space, and cyberspace. He reflects on past military standoffs and urges strategic discretion over war. Bhatt also highlights emerging threats and technologies in the space domain, advocating for India's preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:18 IST
The Strategic Evolution: Drone Warfare and Space Frontiers in Modern Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Military conflicts, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, underscore the crucial role of drones in contemporary warfare, alongside space and cyberspace, according to retired Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt, a former Director General of Military Operations.

Lt Gen Bhatt, who played a key role during the Doklam standoff, emphasized in a recent interview the importance of strategic discretion over outright conflict, despite online calls to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. War, he asserted, should only be considered when all other options are exhausted.

Highlighting new-age warfare challenges, Bhatt outlined the strategic implications of drone warfare and evolving space technologies, which are crucial for intelligence and combat operations. He stressed India's need for robust defense preparations to deter adversaries and maintain strategic advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025