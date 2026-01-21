I stopped so many wars, including India-Pakistan war: US President Donald Trump at WEF annual meet in Davos.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:56 IST
US President Donald Trump greets 'so many friends' and 'a few enemies', as he starts his speech at WEF annual meet in Davos.
Only US can protect Greenland; many European nations have also acquired territories, and there is nothing wrong with it: Trump at WEF.
We have done a wonderful job in last 12 months: US President Donald Trump at WEF annual meet in Davos.