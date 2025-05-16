Supreme Court Mandates High Courts to Amend Court Manager Rules

The Supreme Court has mandated all high courts across the nation to frame or amend rules pertaining to court managers, with a deadline of three months. This decision follows the Thirteenth Finance Commission's proposal, which introduced court managers to assist judges in their administrative tasks.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran instructed that high courts should take Assam's 2018 rules as a template for these amendments. The states are required to approve these rules within three months of submission.

The bench emphasized that while adapting these rules, adjustments should be made to meet regional needs. Also, court managers should hold a minimum class-II gazetted officer status. The move aims to ensure sound infrastructure within subordinate courts, doubling down on recommendations by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

