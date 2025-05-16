Tragic Fatalities in Ahmedabad: Neglect in Safety Measures Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident in Ahmedabad, three workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory. The accident occurred at a jeans washing unit in the Danilimda area, according to police authorities.

The workers, identified as Prakash Parmar, Vishal Thakor, and Sunil Rathva, reportedly entered the tank, which had been unused while the unit was shut. The unit's owner had hired a contractor for the cleaning task as part of reopening preparations. Tragically, the three were found unconscious and declared dead at the hospital due to asphyxiation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Y A Gohil stated that the investigation has revealed serious lapses in safety procedures, as the victims were not provided with essential safety equipment. Charges are expected to be filed against both the contractor and the owner for negligence leading to the deaths.

