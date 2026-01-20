ChemVolt Global Energizes India's Green Future with Andhra Pradesh Gigafactory

In a significant development, ChemVolt Global has sealed a deal with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to build a lithium-ion cell gigafactory, a pivotal step in bolstering India's manufacturing acumen in the energy sector.

With a hefty investment of INR 2,500 crore, the project is set to enhance the country's grid-scale energy storage capabilities, essential for clean mobility and industrial energy solutions. ChemVolt's initiative promises to create approximately 1,500 direct jobs and over 4,000 indirect jobs in ancillary industries.

Phase I of the project will roll out by Q3 2027, with Phase II reaching completion by Q2 2029. This development marks ChemVolt's commitment to establishing India as a powerhouse in the global energy market, emphasized by its expanded Energy Storage System product line catering to both domestic and international demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)