ChemVolt Global Energizes India's Green Future with Andhra Pradesh Gigafactory

ChemVolt Global has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a lithium-ion cell gigafactory. This project aims to boost India's cell manufacturing, create jobs, and position the country as a leader in battery production. Phases will increase output to 5 GWh by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:02 IST
In a significant development, ChemVolt Global has sealed a deal with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to build a lithium-ion cell gigafactory, a pivotal step in bolstering India's manufacturing acumen in the energy sector.

With a hefty investment of INR 2,500 crore, the project is set to enhance the country's grid-scale energy storage capabilities, essential for clean mobility and industrial energy solutions. ChemVolt's initiative promises to create approximately 1,500 direct jobs and over 4,000 indirect jobs in ancillary industries.

Phase I of the project will roll out by Q3 2027, with Phase II reaching completion by Q2 2029. This development marks ChemVolt's commitment to establishing India as a powerhouse in the global energy market, emphasized by its expanded Energy Storage System product line catering to both domestic and international demands.

