Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key IAS and IPS Transfers Announced

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a significant reshuffle, transferring 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers in the AGMUT cadre. High-profile transfers include IAS officer Krishna Kumar Singh to Delhi and several officers to Arunachal Pradesh and vice versa. The changes are effective immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:04 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs enacted a major bureaucratic reshuffle, involving the transfer and posting of 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre, impacting significant roles in Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh.

The notification highlighted the transfer of IAS officer Krishna Kumar Singh from Arunachal Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Department to Delhi, alongside other notable movements.

Additionally, several IPS officers have been shifted between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting strategic repositioning in governance tasks.

