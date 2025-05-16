Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key IAS and IPS Transfers Announced

The Ministry of Home Affairs enacted a major bureaucratic reshuffle, involving the transfer and posting of 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre, impacting significant roles in Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh.

The notification highlighted the transfer of IAS officer Krishna Kumar Singh from Arunachal Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Department to Delhi, alongside other notable movements.

Additionally, several IPS officers have been shifted between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting strategic repositioning in governance tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)