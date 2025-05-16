Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key IAS and IPS Transfers Announced
The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a significant reshuffle, transferring 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers in the AGMUT cadre. High-profile transfers include IAS officer Krishna Kumar Singh to Delhi and several officers to Arunachal Pradesh and vice versa. The changes are effective immediately.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Home Affairs enacted a major bureaucratic reshuffle, involving the transfer and posting of 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre, impacting significant roles in Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh.
The notification highlighted the transfer of IAS officer Krishna Kumar Singh from Arunachal Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Department to Delhi, alongside other notable movements.
Additionally, several IPS officers have been shifted between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting strategic repositioning in governance tasks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Advocates Stronger Borders for Socio-Economic Growth
Boosting Grassroots Sports: A New Era Begins in Arunachal Pradesh
EU Fines TikTok €530 Million Over Data Transfers to China
Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Suspensions and Transfers in Assam
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Sports with New Khelo India Hall