IIFT Launches First Overseas Campus in Dubai, Expanding India’s Global Education Reach

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a premier institution under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, has officially announced the launch of its first overseas campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This groundbreaking development marks a historic stride for Indian higher education as it enters a new chapter of globalisation and cross-border academic outreach.

A Strategic Milestone in India's Education Diplomacy

The establishment of IIFT’s Dubai campus is a culmination of extensive collaboration among several key government bodies. It was made possible with necessary approvals from the Ministry of Education, and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the University Grants Commission (UGC). This initiative is not only a major institutional milestone for IIFT but also a significant leap in India’s global education diplomacy.

The move aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for the internationalisation of Indian educational institutions and envisions the creation of global learning hubs. NEP 2020 recognizes the need for India to emerge as a global knowledge superpower, and IIFT’s international foray stands as a bold step toward that vision.

Leadership Speaks: Endorsements from Government Officials

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal expressed his pride and extended congratulations to IIFT, calling it a landmark moment that echoes the spirit of NEP 2020. He stated, “This truly reflects the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, marking a new chapter in the internationalisation of Indian education and its growing role in shaping thought leadership globally. It is also a testament to the strengthening India-UAE partnership, and this new campus will play a pivotal role in moulding the business leaders of tomorrow.”

Commerce Secretary Shri Sunil Barthwal echoed similar sentiments, calling it a historic turning point in IIFT’s 62-year legacy. He emphasized that this step highlights India's potential to export quality education, particularly in the domain of international trade. “This milestone confirms India’s standing as a hub for world-class education,” he noted, commending IIFT for consistently aligning its educational and research activities with the country’s export promotion goals.

Vision for the Dubai Campus

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor of IIFT, reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to academic and research excellence. He emphasized the strategic importance of the Dubai campus in advancing India’s economic and academic diplomacy. “We aim to transform IIFT into a world-class institution, with the Dubai campus setting new standards in research, training, and academic excellence in International Trade,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to all the ministries and Indian agencies that played a role in enabling this expansion, including the Indian Embassy in UAE. The new campus is expected to attract a diverse student body, including professionals, international students, and members of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf region.

A Gateway to Global Business Leadership

The launch of the Dubai campus is being viewed as a visionary step that places IIFT—and by extension, India—at the forefront of international business education. Situated in a strategic global hub, the campus is designed to serve as a bridge between the East and West, offering high-quality, India-rooted yet globally relevant business education.

The institution aims to nurture a new generation of business leaders who are equipped not only with technical skills but also with a deep understanding of global markets, cross-cultural management, and Indian economic philosophy. The curriculum will reflect IIFT’s rich legacy in international trade and be enhanced by its new global perspective.

Strengthening India-UAE Educational Cooperation

The initiative also signals a deepening of India-UAE ties in the field of education. With Dubai being home to a significant Indian diaspora and a growing international academic ecosystem, the new campus is strategically positioned to contribute to the broader regional and global academic landscape.

It is expected to foster collaborative programs, joint research, executive education modules, and academic exchanges with regional and global universities. The Dubai campus will serve as a beacon of India’s intellectual capital and its growing soft power influence through education.

Looking Ahead

As IIFT steps onto the global stage with its new campus, the move signals a broader shift in India’s approach to higher education—from being a destination for international students to becoming an active participant in the global academic ecosystem. The Dubai campus is not just a geographic expansion—it’s a bold reimagining of Indian education’s role in the world.

By offering a blend of Indian values, policy orientation, and international best practices, IIFT aims to empower the leaders of tomorrow to navigate complex global trade dynamics and contribute meaningfully to the international economy.