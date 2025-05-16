EU Scrutinizes Microsoft's Latest Teams Concessions Amid Antitrust Case

The European Union is stepping closer to resolving a significant antitrust case involving Microsoft and its Teams app, as regulators announce a consultation on the firm's latest proposals. The case, which began in 2020 following a complaint by Slack Technologies, accused Microsoft of bundling Teams with its Office suite to stifle competition.

Microsoft's modifications include offering Office 365 and Microsoft 365 without Teams at discounted rates, and facilitating data interchange with competing software. These measures aim to appease the EU Commission, which maintains that Microsoft's previous proposals did not sufficiently address competition concerns.

With the possibility of legally binding commitments in sight, the Commission invites feedback from interested parties. Microsoft, hopeful of a resolution, could face hefty fines of up to 10% of its global revenues if it fails to comply with any agreed commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)