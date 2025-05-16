Left Menu

EU Scrutinizes Microsoft's Latest Teams Concessions Amid Antitrust Case

The European Union is soliciting public feedback on Microsoft's recent proposals concerning Teams. This move suggests progress in a long-standing antitrust case against the company. Microsoft's proposals include unbundling Teams from Office packages and easing interoperability with rival software, aiming to address anti-competitive concerns and finalize a binding resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:44 IST
EU Scrutinizes Microsoft's Latest Teams Concessions Amid Antitrust Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is stepping closer to resolving a significant antitrust case involving Microsoft and its Teams app, as regulators announce a consultation on the firm's latest proposals. The case, which began in 2020 following a complaint by Slack Technologies, accused Microsoft of bundling Teams with its Office suite to stifle competition.

Microsoft's modifications include offering Office 365 and Microsoft 365 without Teams at discounted rates, and facilitating data interchange with competing software. These measures aim to appease the EU Commission, which maintains that Microsoft's previous proposals did not sufficiently address competition concerns.

With the possibility of legally binding commitments in sight, the Commission invites feedback from interested parties. Microsoft, hopeful of a resolution, could face hefty fines of up to 10% of its global revenues if it fails to comply with any agreed commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025