Left Menu

India Climbs the World Press Freedom Index Ladder

India improved its position on the World Press Freedom Index, now ranking 151 out of 180 countries. Reporters Without Borders highlighted the diverse set of 5,000 respondents consulted for this evaluation. The United States slipped to 57th place, while media concentration remains a concern globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:15 IST
India Climbs the World Press Freedom Index Ladder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's ranking on the World Press Freedom Index has seen an upward shift this year, moving to 151st place among the 180 countries surveyed.

The top positions are held by Finland, Estonia, and the Netherlands, as detailed in the survey by Reporters Without Borders, which consulted 5,000 global respondents including policymakers and journalists.

Despite India's progress, the United States dropped two places to 57th, and media concentration continues to be a global concern, even in high-ranking countries such as Australia, Canada, and Czechia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025