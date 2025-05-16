India Climbs the World Press Freedom Index Ladder
India improved its position on the World Press Freedom Index, now ranking 151 out of 180 countries. Reporters Without Borders highlighted the diverse set of 5,000 respondents consulted for this evaluation. The United States slipped to 57th place, while media concentration remains a concern globally.
India's ranking on the World Press Freedom Index has seen an upward shift this year, moving to 151st place among the 180 countries surveyed.
The top positions are held by Finland, Estonia, and the Netherlands, as detailed in the survey by Reporters Without Borders, which consulted 5,000 global respondents including policymakers and journalists.
Despite India's progress, the United States dropped two places to 57th, and media concentration continues to be a global concern, even in high-ranking countries such as Australia, Canada, and Czechia.
