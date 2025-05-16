India Climbs the World Press Freedom Index Ladder

India's ranking on the World Press Freedom Index has seen an upward shift this year, moving to 151st place among the 180 countries surveyed.

The top positions are held by Finland, Estonia, and the Netherlands, as detailed in the survey by Reporters Without Borders, which consulted 5,000 global respondents including policymakers and journalists.

Despite India's progress, the United States dropped two places to 57th, and media concentration continues to be a global concern, even in high-ranking countries such as Australia, Canada, and Czechia.

(With inputs from agencies.)