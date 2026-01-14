Finland Re-Arms: A Return to Landmines

Finland's military is preparing to reintroduce anti-personnel landmines and train its personnel, including conscripts and reservists, following its recent departure from the Ottawa Convention, which banned such weapons. This move takes effect as of January 10 and aligns with responses from EU and NATO border nations like Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland to perceived Russian threats.

Officials report discussions are underway with Finland's domestic defense sector, and training is expected to commence early this year. The country's Defense Forces announced plans for mines and related equipment to be operational by 2027, with a focus on collaboration and manufacturing within Finland.

Despite these developments, Finland clarifies its intent not to deploy mines during peacetime, reserving their use for emergencies only. "We will use mines only in emergency conditions," affirmed Colonel Riku Mikkonen, Inspector of Engineers for the Army Command.

(With inputs from agencies.)