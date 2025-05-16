Legal Battle Over Shahi Idgah Registration and Electricity Sanctions

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti and Nirman Nyas has filed a petition against the Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee. The petition accuses the committee of using fake documents to register with the Waqf Board and involves allegations of an illegal electricity connection.

The district judge has instructed that the case will now be heard by the civil judge junior division (II). The petition was originally filed by Ashutosh Pandey last year, and while initially dismissed, it has been revisited after an appeal due to administrative changes.

District Government Advocate Shivram Singh Tarkar highlighted that the legal challenges revolve around both fraudulent registration and penalties associated with alleged unauthorized electricity usage over the past fifty years.

