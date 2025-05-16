Legal Battle Over Shahi Idgah Registration and Electricity Sanctions
A petition filed by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti and Nirman Nyas against Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee, alleging fraudulent Waqf Board registration and illegal electricity connection, is forwarded to the civil judge. Initiated by Ashutosh Pandey, the case has been redirected following district administrative changes.
- Country:
- India
The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti and Nirman Nyas has filed a petition against the Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee. The petition accuses the committee of using fake documents to register with the Waqf Board and involves allegations of an illegal electricity connection.
The district judge has instructed that the case will now be heard by the civil judge junior division (II). The petition was originally filed by Ashutosh Pandey last year, and while initially dismissed, it has been revisited after an appeal due to administrative changes.
District Government Advocate Shivram Singh Tarkar highlighted that the legal challenges revolve around both fraudulent registration and penalties associated with alleged unauthorized electricity usage over the past fifty years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unexpected Turn in Lee Jae-myung's Legal Battle
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Christian Michel James Challenges Bail Conditions
Trump Administration's Legal Battle Over Michigan's Climate Lawsuit: A Clash Over Energy and Environment
Double Jeopardy Debate: Mangione's Legal Battle for Justice
Dargah's Legal Battle Against CAG Audit Intensifies