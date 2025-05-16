Left Menu

Justice Sought: Speech-Impaired Woman Battles Dowry Harassment

In a troubling dowry harassment case, a speech-impaired woman was allegedly assaulted and expelled from her marital home soon after her wedding. An FIR has been registered against her husband and in-laws, following a court order. The incident involves demands for an Alto car and Rs 1 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An FIR has been filed against five people in Bhadohi following a court's directive in a dowry harassment case involving a speech-impaired woman. The incident, which took place shortly after her wedding, has raised serious concerns about the continuing issue of dowry demands.

Twenty-five-year-old Alka Shama, from Asnaw village, married Arif Ali, who is also speech-impaired, on September 18, 2020. The police report details alleged demands by the husband and his family for an Alto car and Rs 1 lakh, leading to Alka's assault when she objected, ultimately forcing her out of her new home.

Efforts at reconciliation failed, prompting Alka's father to file a court petition on July 9, 2024. A fast track court ordered the FIR under multiple IPC sections, emphasizing the need for stringent measures against such offenses. The investigation is continuing, with further developments anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

