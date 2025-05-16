Delhi Court Advances Trial in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

On Friday, a Delhi court recorded the statement of former Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK as a prosecution witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Manjit Singh GK testified before Special Judge Jitendra Singh, revealing he received a pen drive allegedly containing Tytler's confession. The contents were handed over to the CBI for investigation. This development is part of an ongoing legal battle tied to the infamous 1984 anti-Sikh riots, specifically the killings at Gurdwara Pul Bangash.

Among the various charges, Tytler faces accusations of murder and other offenses. The court proceedings will continue with further cross-examinations scheduled. Provisions have been made to ensure that Tytler does not tamper with evidence or leave the country without permission.

