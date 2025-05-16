Left Menu

Tariffs and Mortgage Rates Stall U.S. Homebuilding

U.S. single-family home construction dipped to a nine-month low as tariffs and higher mortgage rates increased building costs, threatening market recovery. The Commerce Department reported declines in both housing starts and building permits, citing high uncertainty in costs and demand as reasons for builder caution.

Updated: 16-05-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In April, U.S. single-family home construction reached its lowest point in nine months, with rising tariffs and mortgage rates driving up costs and threatening the housing sector's recovery. The costs, attributed to duties on imported materials, have created challenges that deter new projects.

According to the Commerce Department, housing starts dropped by 2.1%, with building permits declining by 5.1%. The sentiment among homebuilders has also waned, as reflected by the National Association of Home Builders survey stating that 78% of builders faced difficulties due to price uncertainties.

Despite some gains in multi-family projects, overall permits and starts hint at a cautious and challenging year for builders. Analysts like Matthew Martin express concerns over businesses front-loading imports in response to volatile tariffs and price fluctuations.

