ICC Prosecutor Steps Aside Amid Misconduct Inquiry
Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has temporarily stepped down as a UN investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct nears its conclusion. This unprecedented move adds uncertainty to the ICC amid ongoing U.S. sanctions and major investigations into global conflicts.
In a surprising development, Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), voluntarily suspended his duties ahead of the conclusion of a United Nations investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. This decision, Khan says, is intended to maintain the credibility and integrity of the court while protecting involved parties' fairness.
The investigation, conducted by the U.N. Office of Internal Oversight Services, comes amid a climate of heightened scrutiny, with media speculation and public pressure reaching new heights. Despite the ongoing probe, Khan has not admitted any wrongdoing and had initially stayed on, resisting calls from various NGOs for his temporary resignation.
This decision impacts the ICC significantly as it grapples with both existential challenges, such as imposed sanctions by the U.S. administration over its investigations into Israel and Russia, and ongoing war crime probes. The outcome of this investigation is awaited as deputy prosecutors continue the court's essential work.
