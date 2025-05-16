Left Menu

Interim Bail Granted to Newspaper Owner on Health Grounds

A sessions court in Ahmedabad granted Bahubali Shah, a leading figure in journalism, interim bail for 15 days due to health concerns. Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after raids. He must keep the agency informed about his health and assist in their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, the Ahmedabad sessions court has sanctioned interim bail to Bahubali Shah, co-owner of the esteemed Gujarati daily, 'Gujarat Samachar', on health grounds.

Shah, taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate, was ensnared following a series of raids at the newspaper's office. The court, under Principal District and Sessions Judge K M Sojitra, has ordered that Shah be released on bail, predicated on surety and a personal bond amounting to Rs 10,000, effective until May 31.

Moreover, Shah is mandated to update the investigative agency on his health status every alternate day, concurrently ensuring full cooperation with the investigation process. His bail plea cited his need to address a 'serious medical/health condition'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

