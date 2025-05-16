The Tragic Stabbing on Stage: Justice for Salman Rushdie
Hadi Matar, who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie on stage in New York, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Rushdie, faced with a fatwa since 1988, was partially blinded and seriously injured. The attack also hurt Henry Reese. Matar, associated with Hezbollah, will face further federal charges.
A man who stabbed renowned author Salman Rushdie during an event at a New York arts institute in 2022 received a 25-year prison sentence. The attack also injured another man, highlighting the ongoing dangers faced by writers.
Hadi Matar, a 27-year-old American from New Jersey, was convicted in the Chautauqua County Court for attempted murder. The graphic attack was partially captured on video and formed key evidence during the trial.
Rushdie, a target of death threats since his 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses," suffered severe injuries, including the loss of vision in one eye. Matar, linked to Hezbollah, faces additional federal terrorism charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
