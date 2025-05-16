Bihar Government Renames Gaya City and Initiates Major Health Reforms
The Bihar government approved the renaming of Gaya city to 'Gaya Jee' due to its historical and religious significance. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also announced the establishment of Jeevika Bank and a new cancer care society. January 5 will be marked annually in honor of Sushil Kumar Modi.
The Bihar government on Friday made significant changes, approving a proposal to rename Gaya city as 'Gaya Jee', acknowledging its historical and religious prominence.
Chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state cabinet also green-lighted the creation of the Jeevika Bank to offer financial support to 'Jeevika Didis'.
In a move to enhance healthcare, the cabinet approved setting up the Bihar Cancer Care and Research Society. Furthermore, a state function will commemorate former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi's birth anniversary annually on January 5.
