Bihar Government Renames Gaya City and Initiates Major Health Reforms

The Bihar government on Friday made significant changes, approving a proposal to rename Gaya city as 'Gaya Jee', acknowledging its historical and religious prominence.

Chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state cabinet also green-lighted the creation of the Jeevika Bank to offer financial support to 'Jeevika Didis'.

In a move to enhance healthcare, the cabinet approved setting up the Bihar Cancer Care and Research Society. Furthermore, a state function will commemorate former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi's birth anniversary annually on January 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)