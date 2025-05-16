Left Menu

Justice, Health, and Press Freedom: The Case of Bahubali Shah

Bahubali Shah, an owner of Gujarat Samachar, was granted interim bail by an Ahmedabad court due to health issues, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. His release highlights concerns about press freedom, as media bodies allege his arrest was a tactic to suppress critical reporting of the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:59 IST
An Ahmedabad court granted interim bail to Bahubali Shah, an owner of Gujarat Samachar, until May 31, citing health grounds. Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, but immediate health concerns led to his admission into ICU, prompting the court's decision.

The court required Shah to submit a personal bond and provide regular health updates to authorities. The Enforcement Directorate did not object to Shah's interim bail due to his severe health condition, and Shah's lawyer stressed the humanitarian basis of the bail request.

Amidst the ongoing investigation, questions arise about potential government pressure on the media. Media associations criticized Shah's arrest as a threat to press freedom, suggesting it could be linked to the newspaper's critical stance against the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

