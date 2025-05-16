Justice, Health, and Press Freedom: The Case of Bahubali Shah

An Ahmedabad court granted interim bail to Bahubali Shah, an owner of Gujarat Samachar, until May 31, citing health grounds. Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, but immediate health concerns led to his admission into ICU, prompting the court's decision.

The court required Shah to submit a personal bond and provide regular health updates to authorities. The Enforcement Directorate did not object to Shah's interim bail due to his severe health condition, and Shah's lawyer stressed the humanitarian basis of the bail request.

Amidst the ongoing investigation, questions arise about potential government pressure on the media. Media associations criticized Shah's arrest as a threat to press freedom, suggesting it could be linked to the newspaper's critical stance against the government.

