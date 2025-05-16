Left Menu

Delayed Justice: Supreme Court Flags Concerns Over Jharkhand High Court's Pending Judgements

The Supreme Court scrutinizes Jharkhand High Court over delayed judgments, notably in the appointment of home guards since 2023. Senior advocate Nikhil Goel highlighted issues with the court's judgment delivery. The Supreme Court seeks a comprehensive report on all pending civil cases, stressing the matter's critical impact on the justice system.

Delayed Justice: Supreme Court Flags Concerns Over Jharkhand High Court's Pending Judgements
The Supreme Court has raised concerns over delayed judgments at the Jharkhand High Court, following complaints from three students regarding overdue decisions in their home guard appointment case, pending since 2023.

Senior advocate Nikhil Goel informed Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh that the Jharkhand High Court last addressed the issue on April 6, 2023, and reserved the case for orders, yet no judgment has been delivered.

The Supreme Court has requested a detailed report on all pending civil cases from Jharkhand High Court's registrar general, emphasizing the crucial implications of timely judgment delivery on the legal system's integrity.

