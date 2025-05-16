Left Menu

Karnataka Extends SC Survey Deadline Amid Demand for Internal Reservations

Karnataka extends the survey deadline intended to recommend internal reservations for Scheduled Castes. Led by Justice H N Nagmohan Das, the survey aims to address internal reservation demands from marginalized communities. Despite technical challenges and household reluctance, progress surpasses expectations, with unique online methods sharing data nationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:26 IST
The Karnataka government has extended the deadline for its ongoing survey intended to gather data to recommend internal reservations amongst Scheduled Castes (SCs) within the state. The announcement came from retired Karnataka High Court judge H N Nagmohan Das, who presides over the commission responsible for conducting the exercise.

Originally launched on May 5, the three-phase survey involved a comprehensive door-to-door approach that was set to end by May 17. However, the deadline has now been moved to May 25 due to technical issues and requests for an extension from various organizations and leaders. A provision for registration at designated camps is available from May 26 to 28, in addition to an online self-declaration option from May 19 to 28.

Despite initial challenges, officials remain optimistic about completing the survey with a potential 100% coverage. However, reluctance in SC households to disclose caste details remains a hurdle. The Karnataka government accepted Justice Das's interim report and agreed to conduct a fresh survey, aiming to properly address demands for internal reservation among marginalized communities within the SCs.

Latest News

